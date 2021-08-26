'Original,' 'detailed,' 'fun': Wildcats describe first-year coach Jedd Fisch in one word

One word to describe Fisch: "Original."

Backstory: "He’s an original thinker. It’s what he’s tried to talk to our team about. To think outside the box and come up with a solution, whatever it might be. And to always be thinking forward about how we’re going to develop these guys as players and as people. And that trickles down to scheme and being original in how you think of gameplanning."

Ricky Hunley, defensive line coach

One word to describe Fisch: "Detailed."

Backstory: "He’s probably the most meticulous, detailed person I’ve ever met. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned. He’s innovative, he’s at the top of his game on everything. I think he’s learned a lot over the years with all the different people he’s worked with. He’s truly pulled from them all, from Bill Belichick to Steve Spurrier."

Jalen Harris, defensive end

One word to describe Fisch: "Family."