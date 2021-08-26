'Original,' 'detailed,' 'fun': Wildcats describe first-year coach Jedd Fisch in one word

"Original."
"Juice."
"Family."
"Swagger."
Those are just a few of the words carefully chosen by Arizona Wildcats football players and coaches when asked to describe Jedd Fisch in one word.
Fisch has been the exuberant figure guiding every step of Arizona’s offseason revitalization. The first-year head coach's endless enthusiasm can be felt in everyone he touches.
So we asked a handful of UA players and coaches a simple question: Who is Jedd Fisch?
Their answers are revealing.
Brennan Carroll, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach
One word to describe Fisch: "Juice."
The backstory: "He has energy and enthusiasm. He wants to have fun and he’s excited about changing the culture around here. The guy’s got juice. He’s always excited, always has energy. He’s the first one in and last one out."
Stanley Berryhill III, wide receiver
One word to describe Fisch: "Swagger."
Backstory: "He’s got a lot of swagger. He’s super cool. He’s like the leader of a mob. He has this demeanor that’s untouchable. But I love Coach Fisch, he’s a humble dude. Even though he has all that swagger, he knows how to use it."
Kevin Cummings, wide receivers coach
One word to describe Fisch: "Interesting."
The backstory: "He does a really good job of getting his point across and then always adding a bit of humor to it. The guys are always on their toes, like ‘What’s Coach Fisch going to come with today?’ And there’s always some serious facts to it, too.
"If he’s coming hard at you, you don’t feel like it’s a negative response to it because he always backs it up with something positive."
Stevie Rocker Jr., running back
One word to describe Fisch: "Ready."
Backstory: "I met Coach Fisch back in January when he first got hired. Great guy, love his enthusiasm. He has energy towards us and he only means good things. And that’s what I love about him. One thing we look for in a coach is someone who comes in ready and he came in ready for us."
Gunner Cruz, quarterback
One word to describe Fisch: "Special."
Backstory: "Ever since I had my first conversation with him, I knew something special was going to happen in Tucson."
Jimmie Dougherty, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach
One word to describe Fisch: "Original."
Backstory: "He’s an original thinker. It’s what he’s tried to talk to our team about. To think outside the box and come up with a solution, whatever it might be. And to always be thinking forward about how we’re going to develop these guys as players and as people. And that trickles down to scheme and being original in how you think of gameplanning."
Ricky Hunley, defensive line coach
One word to describe Fisch: "Detailed."
Backstory: "He’s probably the most meticulous, detailed person I’ve ever met. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned. He’s innovative, he’s at the top of his game on everything. I think he’s learned a lot over the years with all the different people he’s worked with. He’s truly pulled from them all, from Bill Belichick to Steve Spurrier."
Jalen Harris, defensive end
One word to describe Fisch: "Family."
Backstory: "I could tell he’s a family guy. He cared for me even when he just started to get to know me. That was something that was important. He’s built a family environment here. We’ve all been to his house, which I think is a great thing. And he talks to all of us."
Scottie Graham, running backs coach
One word to describe Fisch: "Fun."
Backstory: "It’s fun. And the quality of people he has around me and each other is amazing. One of the players’ parents said to me that she loves the program, loved Coach Fisch — but look at the people he hired.
"I’m like ‘Wow, I never really thought of it that way’. All these guys, I like everybody… I’m learning every single day. I’m a sponge."
