Arizona offensive tackle Layth Friekh will get a chance to showcase his skills for pro scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

A third Arizona Wildcat is slated to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Layth Friekh has been added to the roster for the showcase game at the Rose Bowl, according to the UA football Twitter account. Friekh joins receiver Shun Brown and safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

Friekh started 43 games, all at left tackle, over the past four seasons. The 2018 Arizona offensive line was at its best when Friekh was healthy and available.

The Glendale native missed the first two games because of an NCAA ruling that granted him a fifth year of eligibility. He missed one other and was in out and out of the lineup because of ankle issues.

Friekh (6-5, 297) was the leader of a line that helped Arizona rank first in the Pac-12 in total offense and rushing. The Wildcats allowed the third-fewest sacks in the league.

Friekh had Pro Football Focus’ seventh-highest grade among Pac-12 tackles last season (minimum 300 snaps).

