For the last seven seasons, the Pac-12 has held its men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas. Last year, the women's basketball tournament was played in Las Vegas.
Football will follow suit.
During Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles on Wednesday, commissioner Larry Scott announced the conference will have a partnership with Las Vegas Stadium and the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and MGM Resorts International for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and possibly longer.
Located just off the Las Vegas Strip, the 1.75-million-square-foot, 65,000-seat stadium is set to open in 2020. Costs for the Raiders' new stadium is expected to top $1.9 billion.
“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” Scott said.
“Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events.”
The Pac-12 will play this year's title game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California before moving to Las Vegas.
“The Raiders are excited to host Pac-12 universities and their passionate fans in Las Vegas for the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Games,” Raiders president Marc Badain said in a press release. “The Raiders are proud to work alongside the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International in helping to bring this showcase event to the newest world-class venue in Las Vegas. We’d like to thank Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12 universities and fans for this tremendous opportunity.”