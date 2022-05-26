 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pac-12 announces kickoff times for Territorial Cup, nonconference games for Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's 2022 football season will be bookended by afternoon games. 

The Pac-12 announced several kickoff times for the conference on Thursday, and the Wildcats' rivalry game against Arizona State for the Territorial Cup on Nov. 25 will begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. Arizona's season-opener against San Diego State on Sept. 3 will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

Arizona will then return to Tucson for a home-opening bout against Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on FS1. The Wildcats' final nonconference game of Jedd Fisch's second season at the helm will be against North Dakota State at 8 p.m. in Tucson. 

Here's a current look at Arizona's 2022 schedule (home games bolded): 

Sept. 3: San Diego State, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 10: Mississippi State, 8 p.m., FS1

Sept. 17: North Dakota State, 8 p.m., FS1

Sept. 24: Cal

Oct. 1: Colorado

Oct. 8: Oregon

Oct. 15: Washington

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: USC

Nov. 5: Utah

Nov. 12: UCLA

Nov. 19: Washington State

Nov. 25: ASU, 1 p.m., FS1

