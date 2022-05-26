Pac-12 announces kickoff times for Territorial Cup, nonconference games for Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's 2022 football season will be bookended by afternoon games.
The Pac-12 announced several kickoff times for the conference on Thursday, and the Wildcats' rivalry game against Arizona State for the Territorial Cup on Nov. 25 will begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. Arizona's season-opener against San Diego State on Sept. 3 will kick off at 12:30 p.m.
Arizona will then return to Tucson for a home-opening bout against Mississippi State at 8 p.m. on FS1. The Wildcats' final nonconference game of Jedd Fisch's second season at the helm will be against North Dakota State at 8 p.m. in Tucson.
Here's a current look at Arizona's 2022 schedule (home games bolded):
Sept. 3: San Diego State, 12:30 p.m., CBS
Sept. 10: Mississippi State, 8 p.m., FS1
Sept. 17: North Dakota State, 8 p.m., FS1
Sept. 24: Cal
Oct. 1: Colorado
Oct. 8: Oregon
Oct. 15: Washington
Oct. 22: BYE
Oct. 29: USC
Nov. 5: Utah
Nov. 12: UCLA
Nov. 19: Washington State
Nov. 25: ASU, 1 p.m., FS1
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports