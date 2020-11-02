 Skip to main content
Pac-12 announces testing protocols as league teams prepare to open 2020 season
Pac-12 announces testing protocols as league teams prepare to open 2020 season

The Pac-12 Conference is testing football players on each full day of practice, on days during "higher risk of transmission activity," travel and games, days before the start of the truncated 2020 conference football season.

The conference is also issuing at least one PCR test per week in addition to all other tests, it said in a news release detailing its testing protocols on Monday. During football game weeks, the weekly test will take place within 36 hours of kickoff for the home team and within 36 hours of travel for the visitors. 

A third-party "testing administrator" will administer antigen and PCR tests for both teams and all on-field officials every gameday. Ambulance service will be available for anybody who tests positive while traveling.

Saturday marks the start of the a seven-week sprint that will comprise the Pac-12's 2020 football season. The Arizona Wildcats open their season at Utah in a game scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

