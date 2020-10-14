Pac-12 approves family members to attend football games, other sports competition

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted Wednesday afternoon to allow parents and other family members of student-athletes to attend sports competition this fall.

The Pac-12 initially prohibited any spectators from going to football games and other sports events this fall, but will now accept limited family members to attend in coordination with local health officials, as first reported by The Oregonian.

“The Pac-12 CEO group approved family member attendance at sport competitions, in accordance with NCAA regulations and subject to and in accordance with local and state health regulations,” a Pac-12 spokesman told the Star. “Each of our member schools is working through what will be allowed in terms of family member attendance on that basis.”

This decision came after Sahaja Douglass, the mother of USC sophomore offensive lineman Liam Douglass, submitted a petition to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She said that “social distancing for family members in an outdoor stadium that has 50,000-80,000 seats is easily accomplished.”

The NCAA handbook permits each student-athlete to give up to four tickets per game to family members. That’s great news for Arizona outside linebacker Jalen Harris, who will face his younger brother, Jason, when the Wildcats play Colorado on Dec. 5.

“That would be great to have my parents there ... but I’m focused on football at the end of the day,” Harris said.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

