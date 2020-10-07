Pac-12 before breakfast? League reacts to 9 a.m. kickoffs, starting Nov. 7 with USC-ASU

In a sign of the times, the Pac-12's football coaches joined a Zoom call on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season. The webinar was a way to replace the league's traditional Media Days, which are held on studio lots in the Los Angeles area.

The coaches talked about early starts, Eddie Van Halen and the future of paying players. Here's a look at what they said:

Early-bird special

Set the alarm clocks, fire up the omelette stations and coffee makers. Arizona State's Nov. 7 game at USC will kick off at 9 a.m., Los Angeles time — 10 a.m. in Tucson.

The season-opening duel between the Trojans and Sun Devils, the top two teams in the Pac-12 South by the league, according to the league's media, will be USC's earliest kickoff since 1891. That year, USC —then known as the Methodists and lacking have a head coach — faced Loyola at 9:30 a.m.

USC coach Clay Helton said the kickoff time is the least of his concerns.