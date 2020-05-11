Pac-12 coaches: ‘Glass half-full’ regarding viability of 2020 college football season

“If you have a completely open campus, that’s one thing. If you have a partially open campus, what can you do with your student-athletes? How can we get them back in the weight room? What’s the process of bringing people back together? What’s the quarantine look like? What does the testing look like? Many of us believe that the testing is going to be different two months from now than it is now.

“Rapid diagnostic testing is something that’s got to be vital to us reincorporating people back into one small area. If someone does test positive, we’ve gotta find out quickly and isolate very quickly. So those things have to be in place before we can go to Step 2.

“But at the same time, we have to talk about Step 1, Step 2, Step 3, Step 4, in order, to be ready. And if something does happen, we have to have talked about it, met about it, talked to professionals about it and have a process in place.”

Topic: The possibility that California, which has been following strict shelter-in-place measures, might not be on the same timeline as other states. Four Pac-12 schools reside in California.