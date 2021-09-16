Pac-12 commish: League 'stuck' with media rights contracts till after 2024 season

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff stepped foot on the University of Arizona’s campus for the first time Thursday morning to meet with several Wildcats coaches, including Jedd Fisch, Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes.

Arizona marked the 10th stop on the commissioner's "listening tour" since taking over for Larry Scott on July 1.

He listened to concerns brought up by UA’s head coaches in regards to the new Name, Image and Likeness rights to the Pac-12’s role in the College Football Playoff, among other topics. Here are three main takeaways:

1. There's "no easy fix" to Pac-12 Networks problems.

Since taking over as commissioner, there’s one topic that Kliavkoff is asked about seemingly every day: the accessibility, or lack thereof, of the Pac-12 Networks.

“There's letters about it, emails about it and certainly my Twitter feed is full of it,” he said.

Kliavkoff sees a stark contrast between the Pac-12’s production value and the content distribution, saying he’s “proud” of the network's commitment to broadcasting 850 live conference competitions per school year and the in-studio shows which feature highlights and analysis.