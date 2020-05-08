Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott thinks NCAA football season will start on time

In 2018-19, for example, Arizona reported that $43.3 million of its $102 million in revenue came from football, against just $22.5 million in football expenses.

Under almost any projection, football revenues will be down in 2020, whether the season is played without fans, with only limited fans, is delayed or shortened. UA athletic director Dave Heeke said last month that even if football is played fully in the spring that media rights revenue could suffer, since partners may not want as much football content when other sports would also be playing then.

“It’s really difficult for athletics departments right now to try to project different scenarios,” Scott said. “I think everyone is anticipating a negative financial impact, as a result of the size of this. So with all of our athletic departments, we spent a lot of time on that this week.”

Heeke said last month that UA was anticipating a $7.5 million revenue shortfall through the end of the fiscal year ending in June, not counting anything that might happen ahead with football this fall. As a result, contracted UA coaches and administrators agreed earlier this week to take pay cuts of up to 20%, though much more cost-cutting would be necessary if football were affected.