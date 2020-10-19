Pac-12 Conference sets thresholds for game cancellations, but they aren’t absolute

Per the league’s release: “In order for teams to be considered in a divisional tiebreak scenario, teams must play no less than one fewer conference game than the average number of conference games played by all conference teams.”

The example given was an average of 5.25 (which would be rounded down to 5) games out of a possible six. (The seventh game will be the Pac-12 Championship between the two division winners and to-be-determined crossover games among the others.) If a team played in only four conference games, it would be eligible for the division tiebreaker.

The Pac-12 also outlined a scenario in which the average number of conference games falls to four or below. In that case, the two teams with the best winning percentage would participate in the title game – regardless of division affiliation. So it’s conceivable, albeit unlikely, that Arizona could face rival Arizona State in back-to-back weeks.

Regardless, the first tiebreaker for the title game will be overall winning percentage. In the event of an unbalanced schedule and a tie in the loss column, head-to-head results will supersede winning percentage.

The Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 18. If the teams have identical records, the home team will be determined by the following procedures: