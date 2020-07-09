Pac-12 could follow lead of Big Ten, shift to all-conference football slate

In the latest move to try to salvage a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten announced Thursday that it will shift to conference-only play for fall sports.

The league also acknowledged that is “prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

The Big Ten’s announcement caught other conferences by surprise, even though leaders of those leagues speak regularly and have discussed similar plans for months. College football’s decision-makers have tried to hold off on any definitive declarations for as long as possible, but the Big Ten’s move could accelerate their timelines.

What else does it mean for the other Power Five conferences — specifically the Pac-12?

The Athletic reported Thursday that the Pac-12 is headed in the same conference-only direction. Some within the league view that alternative as the only hope for a fall season, which is vital to the bottom lines of most athletic departments in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.