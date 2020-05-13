Pac-12 football coaches grapple with loss of control during time when ‘there is no game plan’

He then did his best impression of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The virus will tell us when we’re going to be able to come back, when it’s under control and when they have the proper testing and whatnot in place,” Kelly said. “Until that time, we’re just going to keep planning … like we have a season coming up. No one has told us that we’re not playing. No one has told us that we are definitely playing. We don’t want to be surprised.”

Coaches don’t like surprises. For example: Kelly this week had to deal with the news that the Cal State University system is moving to mostly online instruction for the fall semester. Kelly had to explain to members of his own staff that UCLA is actually part of the University of California system, which has yet to make such a declaration (although it’s considered likely).

Kelly did note that UCLA is scheduled to face San Diego State, which is a Cal State school.

“Would that affect that? I really don’t know,” Kelly said. “But it goes back to what we said earlier: I don’t think anybody knows.