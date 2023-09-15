It's the week before The Week — the preamble to potential Pac-12 pandemonium.

Next week's slate features three matchups between Pac-12 teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

This week? A lot of large point spreads and FCS tune-ups.

No matter. Our intrepid prognosticators — Star sports staffers Brett Fera, Michael Lev and Justin Spears — are picking the games, per usual.

See below for our straight-up winners, picks against the spread and season records. For more on this week’s predictions — including a breakdown of the Arizona-UTEP game — check out The Wildcast Podcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Matchup: No. 16 Oregon State (-25) vs. San Diego State

Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FS1

Fera’s prediction: Oregon State to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Oregon State to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Oregon State to win, SDSU to cover

Matchup: No. 8 Washington (-16.5) at Michigan State

Time/TV: 2 p.m., Peacock

Fera’s prediction: Washington to win, MSU to cover

Lev’s prediction: Washington to win, MSU to cover

Spears’ prediction: Washington to win, MSU to cover

Matchup: No. 13 Oregon (-38) vs. Hawaii

Time/TV: 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Fera’s prediction: Oregon to win, Hawaii to cover

Lev’s prediction: Oregon to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Oregon to win, Hawaii to cover

Matchup: No. 18 Colorado (-23.5) vs. Colorado State

Time/TV: 7 p.m., ESPN

Fera’s prediction: Colorado to win, CSU to cover

Lev’s prediction: Colorado to win, CSU to cover

Spears’ prediction: Colorado to win and cover

Matchup: Arizona State (+3) vs. Fresno State

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Fera’s prediction: ASU to win outright

Lev’s prediction: Fresno State to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Fresno State to win and cover

Matchup: Arizona (-18) vs. UTEP

Time/TV: 8 p.m., Pac-12 Netwoks

Fera’s prediction: Arizona to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win and cover

LAST WEEK

Fera: 8-0 straight up, 4-4 against the spread

Lev: 6-2 SU, 4-4 ATS

Spears: 6-2 SU, 7-1 ATS

SEASON TO DATE

Fera: 14-2 SU, 9-7 ATS

Lev: 12-4 SU, 6-10 ATS