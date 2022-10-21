Pac-12 football predictions: Picks against the spread for Saturday's slate

Arizona is on a bye week this week — and so is The Wildcast Podcast!

However, our weekly football podcast hosts Michael Lev and Justin Spears and sports editor Ryan Finley are not taking a break in Pac-12 picks. How could we, especially with Chip Kelly and his undefeated UCLA Bruins visiting his old stomping grounds in Eugene? Plus, bragging rights — and maybe a California burrito — are on the line among the podcast team.

Before our picks for the week, here's an update on the season record (overall record, record against the spread).

Lev's record: 27-11, 15-23

Spears' record: 27-11, 19-19

Finley's record: 24-14, 20-18

Now, predictions for Saturday's slate:

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon (-6)

Spears' prediction: Oregon to win and cover

Lev's prediction: Oregon to win, UCLA to cover

Finley's prediction: Oregon to win and cover

Arizona State vs. Stanford (-3)

Spears' prediction: Stanford to win and cover

Lev's prediction: Stanford to win and cover

Finley's prediction: Stanford to win and cover

Colorado vs. Oregon State (-23.5)

Spears' prediction: Oregon State to win, Colorado to cover

Lev's prediction: OSU to win and cover

Finley's prediction: Oregon State to win, Colorado to cover

Washington (-7.5) vs. Cal

Spears' prediction: Washington to win and cover

Lev's prediction: UW to win, Cal to cover

Finley's prediction: UW to win, Cal to cover