The Pac-12 had a perfect Week 1.
Our supposed expert panel of prognosticators did not.
While the conference went 12-0 last week, upping its season mark to 13-0, only one Star staffer, sports editor Brett Fera, managed an above-.500 record against the spread. Here’s how he, Michael Lev and Justin Spears fared:
Fera: 6-2 straight up, 5-3 against the spread
Lev: 6-2 SU, 2-6 ATS
Spears: 5-3 SU, 3-5 ATS
We’d like to think there are better days ahead for us. As for the conference? It’ll be impossible to keep up that pace – especially with a slate of games that will be much thornier to navigate.
Seven Pac-12 teams face programs from other Power Five leagues. Three are home underdogs in those matchups.
The games and picks for Week 2 can be found below. For more on this week’s predictions – including a breakdown of the Arizona-Mississippi State game – check out The Wildcast Podcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Matchup: No. 22 Colorado (-3) vs. Nebraska
Time/TV: 9 a.m., FOX/11
Fera’s prediction: Colorado to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Colorado to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Colorado to win and cover
Matchup: No. 12 Utah (-8) at Baylor
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN
Fera’s prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win, Baylor to cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win, Baylor to cover
Matchup: No. 13 Oregon (-6.5) at Texas Tech
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FOX/11
Fera’s prediction: Oregon to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win outright
Matchup: Arizona (+10) at Mississippi State
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
Fera’s prediction: Mississippi State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Mississippi State to win, Arizona to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win outright
Matchup: UCLA (-14) at San Diego State
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., CBS/13
Fera’s prediction: UCLA to win, San Diego State to cover
Lev’s prediction: UCLA to win, San Diego State to cover
Spears’ prediction: UCLA to win and cover
Matchup: Washington State (+6) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ABC/9
Fera’s prediction: Washington State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Washington State to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Washington State to win outright
Matchup: Arizona State (+3) vs. Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Fera’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona State to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Matchup: Cal (+6.5) vs. Auburn
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Fera’s prediction: Auburn to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Auburn to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Auburn to win, Cal to cover