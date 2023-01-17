 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pac-12 football schedule to be released Wednesday; UA reportedly opening league play at Stanford

Arizona football (generic)
Arizona Daily Star

The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule will be announced Wednesday.

The schedule will be released at 11 a.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

All of Arizona’s opponents are known for the ’23 season, but the order of the Wildcats’ conference games and other details have yet to be released.

John Canzano reported that Arizona will open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Sept. 23. He also said the Wildcats’ game at USC — the final league matchup between the two before the Trojans leave for the Big Ten — could be played on a Friday or Saturday.

Pending changes, Arizona’s first three games are home vs. NAU (Sept. 2), at Mississippi State (Sept. 9) and home vs. UTEP (Sept. 16).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

