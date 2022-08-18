Pac-12 Hotline: Predicting the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 season, one game at a time

All about Arizona Coach: Jedd Fisch (second season) Offensive coordinator: Brennan Carroll (second season) Defensive coordinator: Johnny Nansen (first season) 2021 record: 1-11 overall/1-8 Pac-12 Arizona’s five-year win totals: 3-7-5-4-1 (2020 season excluded) Last postseason appearance: 2017 Foster Farms Bowl (lost to Purdue) Best-case 2022 scenario: 6-6 Worst-case 2022 scenario: 2-10 Projected starting quarterback: Jayden de Laura Key question: Will the offseason roster upgrades translate into a significant uptick in victories before the honeymoon phase of Fisch’s tenure vanishes?

Game 1: at San Diego State

When: Sept. 3, 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 13)

Where: Snapdragon Stadium (capacity: 35,000)

Result: Win

Record: 1-0

Comment: The Wildcats stun SDSU in the inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium as de Laura makes all the plays down the stretch.

Game 2: vs. Mississippi State

When: Sept. 10, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium (capacity: 50,782)

Result: Loss

Record: 1-1

Comment: The last time Mike Leach set foot in Arizona Stadium (2017), his team scored 37 points in a loss. This time, he’ll get 37 and a victory.

Game 3: vs. North Dakota State

When: Sept. 17, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 2-1

Comment: NDSU is a first-class FCS program that produced Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. But the Wildcats learned a brutal lesson last year against Northern Arizona and will be ready for the task.

Game 4: at Cal

When: Sept. 24, time TBD

Where: Memorial Stadium (capacity: 63,000)

Result: Loss

Record: 2-2 overall/0-1 Pac-12

Comment: It’s only the fourth game, but Arizona’s grueling non-conference schedule exacts a physical toll. The Wildcats are flat, and flattened.

Game 5: vs. Colorado

When: Oct. 1, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 3-2 overall/1-1 Pac-12

Comment: Back home and reeling from the beatdown in Berkeley, the Wildcats show they aren’t the worst team in the conference.

Game 6: vs. Oregon

When: Oct. 8, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-3 overall, 1-2 Pac-12

Comment: We were tempted to pick an upset given how this series has played out in Tucson over the decades. But that feels a tad too obvious. Ducks win, and it’s not close in the fourth quarter.

Game 7: at Washington

When: Oct. 15, time TBD

Where: Husky Stadium (capacity: 70,138)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12

Comment: The Huskies haven’t forgotten de Laura planting the WSU flag on their turf following the 2021 Apple Cup. On this day, they plant him into the turf, repeatedly.

Game 8: USC

When: Oct. 29, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-5 overall, 1-4 Pac-12

Comment: We expect significant improvement from Arizona’s defense (partly because the offense will be competent). But the Wildcats don’t have the back-line personnel to contain USC’s aerial game. Bet the over, whatever it is.

Game 9: at Utah

When: Nov. 5, time TBD

Where: Rice/Eccles Staidum (capacity: 51,444)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Pac-12

Comment: If the Wildcats hadn’t given Utah a first-class scare last season, they might have a chance to do just that this time around. But alas …

Game 10: at UCLA

When: Nov. 12, time TBD

Where: The Rose Bowl (capacity: 91,136)

Result: Loss

Record: 3-7 overall, 1-6 Pac-12

Comment: Four quarters in Salt Lake City is no way to prepare for UCLA’s punishing ground game. Bruised, battered and staggering, the Wildcats put up little resistance in the Rose Bowl.

Game 11: vs. Washington State

When: Nov. 19, time TBD

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Loss

Record: 3-8 overall, 1-7 Pac-12

Comment: How will de Laura respond emotionally to facing his former team? Not as well as his former team responds emotionally to facing him.

Game 12: vs. Arizona State

When: Nov. 25 (Friday), 1 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Win

Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 Pac-12