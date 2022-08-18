Pac-12 Hotline: Predicting the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 season, one game at a time

People are also reading…
Game 1: at San Diego State
When: Sept. 3, 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 13)
Where: Snapdragon Stadium (capacity: 35,000)
Result: Win
Record: 1-0
Comment: The Wildcats stun SDSU in the inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium as de Laura makes all the plays down the stretch.
Game 2: vs. Mississippi State
When: Sept. 10, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Where: Arizona Stadium (capacity: 50,782)
Result: Loss
Record: 1-1
Comment: The last time Mike Leach set foot in Arizona Stadium (2017), his team scored 37 points in a loss. This time, he’ll get 37 and a victory.
Game 3: vs. North Dakota State
When: Sept. 17, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Win
Record: 2-1
Comment: NDSU is a first-class FCS program that produced Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. But the Wildcats learned a brutal lesson last year against Northern Arizona and will be ready for the task.
Game 4: at Cal
When: Sept. 24, time TBD
Where: Memorial Stadium (capacity: 63,000)
Result: Loss
Record: 2-2 overall/0-1 Pac-12
Comment: It’s only the fourth game, but Arizona’s grueling non-conference schedule exacts a physical toll. The Wildcats are flat, and flattened.
Game 5: vs. Colorado
When: Oct. 1, time TBD
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Win
Record: 3-2 overall/1-1 Pac-12
Comment: Back home and reeling from the beatdown in Berkeley, the Wildcats show they aren’t the worst team in the conference.
Game 6: vs. Oregon
When: Oct. 8, time TBD
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Loss
Record: 3-3 overall, 1-2 Pac-12
Comment: We were tempted to pick an upset given how this series has played out in Tucson over the decades. But that feels a tad too obvious. Ducks win, and it’s not close in the fourth quarter.
Game 7: at Washington
When: Oct. 15, time TBD
Where: Husky Stadium (capacity: 70,138)
Result: Loss
Record: 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12
Comment: The Huskies haven’t forgotten de Laura planting the WSU flag on their turf following the 2021 Apple Cup. On this day, they plant him into the turf, repeatedly.
Game 8: USC
When: Oct. 29, time TBD
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Loss
Record: 3-5 overall, 1-4 Pac-12
Comment: We expect significant improvement from Arizona’s defense (partly because the offense will be competent). But the Wildcats don’t have the back-line personnel to contain USC’s aerial game. Bet the over, whatever it is.
Game 9: at Utah
When: Nov. 5, time TBD
Where: Rice/Eccles Staidum (capacity: 51,444)
Result: Loss
Record: 3-6 overall, 1-5 Pac-12
Comment: If the Wildcats hadn’t given Utah a first-class scare last season, they might have a chance to do just that this time around. But alas …
Game 10: at UCLA
When: Nov. 12, time TBD
Where: The Rose Bowl (capacity: 91,136)
Result: Loss
Record: 3-7 overall, 1-6 Pac-12
Comment: Four quarters in Salt Lake City is no way to prepare for UCLA’s punishing ground game. Bruised, battered and staggering, the Wildcats put up little resistance in the Rose Bowl.
Game 11: vs. Washington State
When: Nov. 19, time TBD
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Loss
Record: 3-8 overall, 1-7 Pac-12
Comment: How will de Laura respond emotionally to facing his former team? Not as well as his former team responds emotionally to facing him.
Game 12: vs. Arizona State
When: Nov. 25 (Friday), 1 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Where: Arizona Stadium
Result: Win
Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 Pac-12
Comment: Herm Edwards sent Kevin Sumlin packing two years ago with a 70-7 wipeout. Will Fisch do the same to Edwards? Quite possibly, although we can’t imagine the Wildcats scoring more than 65.