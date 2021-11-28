Pac-12 Hotline: What Lincoln Riley means for the Trojans and the Pac-12 (hint: it’s gargantuan)

“The conference recruiting momentum may have just returned on Nov. 28, 2021 in a way it hasn’t in a long, long time.”

The manner in which USC handled the entire process — from the swift, unexpected decision to fire Helton to the radio silence throughout the search to the stunning conclusion — stands in stark contrast to the Trojans’ clunky execution in years past.

Experience matters. Expertise matters. Instead of allowing a former USC player to run the athletic department, the Trojans hired a veteran in Mike Bohn.

During his tenure at Cincinnati, Bohn hired one of the hottest coaches in the game, Luke Fickell. Now, he has convinced Riley to relocate to USC.

In so doing, Bohn surgically repaired a blocked valve at the heart of the conference. With Riley in charge of USC football and Mick Cronin running UCLA basketball, the Pac-12’s blue-blood programs — together, they have 18 national titles — are positioned for national impact.

Not since the middle 2000s, when Ben Howland was taking UCLA to back-to-back-to-back Final Fours and Pete Carroll’s dynasty was at its peak, has the Pac-12 been as secure in Los Angeles.

We cannot help but think of the course events have taken in the past 11 months.