Pac-12 Media Day: 5 questions for Jedd Fisch, Herm Edwards and the new commish

2. How are the conference’s members faring when it comes to vaccination rate, and how will the league handle it if a team can’t play because of a viral outbreak?

If you’ve been following any of the other league media days, you know that vaccination rates have been a major talking point. Somewhat surprisingly, given that it has become a politically sensitive topic, most commissioners and coaches have served as vaccine advocates. Even in the SEC, whose footprint includes some of the states with the lowest rates, coaches have urged their players to get the shot, if they haven’t done so already.

Aside from concern for their staff and team’s well-being, coaches have a newfound incentive to be pro-vaccine: It could give them a competitive advantage.

Last year, leagues went out of their way to try to reschedule games if they couldn’t be played because one side suffered an outbreak. Other conferences seem to be leaning in the direction of forfeit should that happen this fall. Expect the Pac-12 to follow suit.

3. We know “it’s personal” for UA football, Jedd, but what about personnel — specifically, your quarterback situation?