Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona picked to finish last in South, and it's nearly unanimous

LOS ANGELES – Only one voter didn’t pick the Arizona Wildcats to finish last in the Pac-12 South in the league’s annual media poll.

The UA, riding a school-record 12-game losing streak, received a league-low 41 points. Sixth-place selections are worth one point apiece. Forty media members voted in the poll.

Two-time defending champion Oregon was picked to win the league. The media have the Ducks defeating South Division champ USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game in what would be a rematch of last year’s contest.

Arizona State was picked to finish third in the South behind USC and Utah. The Sun Devils received six first-place votes.

Ten media members picked USC to win the Pac-12. Three selected Utah.

The Pac-12 title game is slated for Friday, Dec. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Arizona will open its season there Sept. 4 against BYU.

Here’s a look at the poll results. First place is worth six points, second is worth five, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses.

NORTH

1. Oregon (38) ... 238

2. Washington (2) ... 189

3. Cal ... 140