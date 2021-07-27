Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona picked to finish last in South, and it's nearly unanimous

LOS ANGELES – Only one voter didn’t pick the Arizona Wildcats to finish last in the Pac-12 South in the league’s annual media poll.
The UA, riding a school-record 12-game losing streak, received a league-low 41 points. Sixth-place selections are worth one point apiece. Forty media members voted in the poll.
Two-time defending champion Oregon was picked to win the league. The media have the Ducks defeating South Division champ USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game in what would be a rematch of last year’s contest.
Arizona State was picked to finish third in the South behind USC and Utah. The Sun Devils received six first-place votes.
Ten media members picked USC to win the Pac-12. Three selected Utah.
The Pac-12 title game is slated for Friday, Dec. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Arizona will open its season there Sept. 4 against BYU.
Here’s a look at the poll results. First place is worth six points, second is worth five, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses.
NORTH
1. Oregon (38) ... 238
2. Washington (2) ... 189
3. Cal ... 140
4. Stanford ... 137
5. Oregon State ... 71
6. Washington State ... 65
SOUTH
1. USC (27) ... 223
2. Utah (6) ... 183
3. Arizona State (6) ... 170
4. UCLA (1) ... 135
5. Colorado ... 88
6. Arizona ... 41
Pac-12 Champion: Oregon (27 votes)
Others receiving votes: USC (10), Utah (3)
