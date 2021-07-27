 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona picked to finish last in South, and it's nearly unanimous
editor's pick top story

Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona picked to finish last in South, and it's nearly unanimous

032421-spt-hansen col-p8.jpg

Jedd Fisch’s hire as UA football coach was initially met with disdain by Wildcat fans, but he quickly won over the community as he attempts to rebuild a program that has lost 12 straight games.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

LOS ANGELES – Only one voter didn’t pick the Arizona Wildcats to finish last in the Pac-12 South in the league’s annual media poll.

The UA, riding a school-record 12-game losing streak, received a league-low 41 points. Sixth-place selections are worth one point apiece. Forty media members voted in the poll.

Two-time defending champion Oregon was picked to win the league. The media have the Ducks defeating South Division champ USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game in what would be a rematch of last year’s contest.

Arizona State was picked to finish third in the South behind USC and Utah. The Sun Devils received six first-place votes.

Ten media members picked USC to win the Pac-12. Three selected Utah.

The Pac-12 title game is slated for Friday, Dec. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Arizona will open its season there Sept. 4 against BYU.

Here’s a look at the poll results. First place is worth six points, second is worth five, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses.

NORTH

1. Oregon (38) ... 238

2. Washington (2) ... 189

3. Cal ... 140

4. Stanford ... 137

5. Oregon State ... 71

6. Washington State ... 65

SOUTH

1. USC (27) ... 223

2. Utah (6) ... 183

3. Arizona State (6) ... 170

4. UCLA (1) ... 135

5. Colorado ... 88

6. Arizona ... 41

Pac-12 Champion: Oregon (27 votes)

Others receiving votes: USC (10), Utah (3)

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News