Pac-12 Media Day: How Jedd Fisch created ‘a completely different feeling’ around UA football

He knew the program he inherited was in a sorry state, but he never let that dampen his spirit.

“I was the authentic me,” Fisch said. “I didn’t know what existed (before), truthfully. I didn’t really know exactly what it was like. I didn’t come from the program. I didn’t get elevated up.

“For me, it was to come in and be me, hire the guys that I believed in, and make it our program. Where I am the most grateful is, we had an athletic director and a president that allowed me to do that. That’s how we were able to make the significant changes we made in such a short period of time.”

But will they win?

More changes are on the way. Fisch hinted that Arizona would wear the same helmet every game — likely the old-school white model with stripes down the middle. He also described plans for game days at Arizona Stadium that would include a DJ operating out of the ZonaZoo. He wants to create a “party atmosphere” akin to the spring game.

“I really believe it should be the best four-hour party. That’s what college football is,” Fisch said. “If you miss out on that, you’re missing out.