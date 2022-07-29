Pac-12 Media Day notes: Wildcats have their starting QB; Sun Devils are working on it

LOS ANGELES — If there was any doubt about the identity of Arizona’s starting quarterback this season, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch swatted it away at Pac-12 Media Day.

Transfer Jayden de Laura is The Guy.

“Jayden will take all the reps with the 1s,” Fisch said Friday.

That statement came as no surprise to anyone who watched spring practice; after the first week, de Laura — who earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors at Washington State last season — took almost every first-team snap.

Rival Arizona State also is expected to open the season with a prominent transfer behind center. The situation isn’t quite as clear-cut, though.

Florida’s Emory Jones committed to ASU on May 5. The Sun Devils had concluded spring practice by then. So, unlike de Laura, Jones didn’t get the benefit of spring ball.

Jones easily has the most extensive résumé among the quarterbacks on ASU’s roster. Jones appeared in 37 games over four seasons with the Gators. He started 12 times last season, passing for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 759 yards and four scores.

Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards wouldn’t go so far as to declare Jones QB1, although it’d be a surprise if that weren’t the outcome.

“Great work ethic,” Edwards said. “Has some leadership qualities that you like. He has experience. That helps you.

“It will be interesting at that position how that boils out. ... But with that being said, you got to make a decision sooner than later at that position because it’s probably the most important position on any football team at any level. You got to get that one right.

“You got to get him in place so he can play with the players he’s going to play with on offense. There will be some competition there, and then we’ll have to make a decision.”

ASU opens its season Sept. 1 vs. NAU.

Fisch still loves L.A.

On what was an awkward Pac-12 Media Day for many — set in Los Angeles less than a month after USC and UCLA announced they were leaving for the Big Ten — Fisch embraced his return to familiar territory.

Fisch previously worked for the Bruins and the NFL’s Rams. He and his staff also recruit heavily in the area, with Fisch going so far as to call Arizona a “California-based recruiting program.”

He doesn’t expect that to change even after USC and UCLA leave. It could be harder to persuade Southern California prospects to come to Tucson without the annual trip to the Coliseum or Rose Bowl on the schedule. Fisch doesn’t see it that way.

“When parents are making decisions on wanting to watch their children play, they don’t have to get on a plane and fly to Newark, fly to Iowa, fly to Ann Arbor,” Fisch said. “They can get in a car, drive 5½ hours, and next thing you know they’re at Arizona. They can watch their sons play right here on the West Coast.”

Tucson is about an eight-hour drive from L.A. It’s about six hours from San Diego.

Fourteen of Arizona’s 23 signees for the class of 2022 are from California. Eight of 17 commits for the class of ’23 are as well.

Why Williams?

Running back D.J. Williams was one of Arizona’s most intriguing offseason acquisitions.

Tailback is arguably the Wildcats’ deepest position. But Williams flashed big-time ability at Auburn, and Arizona had room to take him.

“We’re never going to turn down a good player,” Fisch said.

Williams first came to Fisch’s attention via his former coach, Gus Malzahn. Malzahn was interested in bringing Williams to Central Florida, Fisch said, but didn’t have any scholarships available. Malzahn recommended Williams to Fisch, who watched his film and came away impressed — especially with Williams’ 130-yard rushing effort vs. LSU as a freshman in 2019.

“There was no way that when I saw D.J., watched his film, that I didn’t think he would be an upgrade,” Fisch said.

Fisch expects Williams to compete with veteran Michael Wiley and others for backfield snaps.

“I see those two guys having major roles,” Fisch said. “And then we’ll see what the young guys are gonna do.”

With only so many offensive reps available, all the backs “are gonna have to become great special-teams players,” Fisch said.

Freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke is expected to be in the mix as a return specialist, among other roles. Luke is a tailback by trade, but Fisch said he could line up anywhere on offense.

“He is a special back,” Fisch said. “What does that mean? It means that we can put Speedy in about every position we possibly can put him in and feel like we’ll have success with him there.”

Barrs, Joiner ready

Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner are expected to be available for the start of training camp Wednesday, Fisch said. Both players underwent foot surgery at the outset of spring practice.

Barrs led the team with five sacks last season and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors. Joiner, who’s had multiple foot issues, accounted for three touchdowns as a receiver and part-time quarterback.

In-game changes

Fisch is as relentless about creating a home-field advantage as he is about recruiting.

His latest idea: “Tucson Towels,” in the spirit of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ famed “Terrible Towels.”

They’re expected to be white and emblazoned with one of the program’s slogans, such as “Desert Rising” or “Rise With Us.”

Arizona fans also will have a new song to sing between the third and fourth quarters. The song is expected to be Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Fisch likes the tune’s message and the fact that “everyone” knows it.

Fisch acknowledged that last year’s ditty, Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does,” didn’t resonate with the crowd.

Extra points

Fisch said $15 million has been spent on facility upgrades over the past 15 months. The Wildcats also have expanded and reconfigured their practice fields.

In addition to Luke, Fisch cited defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika as an incoming freshman who could have an impact. Kongaika came to Arizona as a walk-on from Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School. He had scholarship offers from UCLA (where new Arizona defensive coaches Johnny Nansen and Jason Kafusi used to work), Colorado State and Utah State.