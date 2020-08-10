Pac-12 meeting to decide fate of football season as other conferences mull options

“This isn’t easy. This is hard,” Harbaugh said. “It is proven that the conduct, discipline and structure within our program have led to these stellar results. We respect the challenge that the virus has presented; however, we will not cower from it.

“We have developed a great prototype for how we can make this work and provide the opportunity for players to play. If you are transparent and follow the rules, this is how it can be done.”

Nebraska’s Scott Frost, in a video news conference, hinted at the possibility of the Cornhuskers breaking away from the Big Ten to play if necessary.

“We're prepared to look at any and all options,” said Frost, who also expressed the popular opinion among coaches that players are safer with their teams than anyplace else.

“A lot of schools around the conference probably feel the same way,” Frost said, “that the safest environment we can put these guys in is an environment where they're being monitored constantly, being screened, being tested, being taken care of.”

Conference conflicts