Pac-12 postpones virtual Media Days as college football season remains in flux
The conference is expected to release a revised fall sports schedule by July 31

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

 Ralph Freso

After changing and delaying the fall athletics calendar in an attempt to salvage some semblance of a season, the Pac-12 Conference has postponed its virtual Media Days.

The virtual version of the league’s annual football kickoff assembly had been scheduled for July 29-31. The event has been postponed “until further notice,” the conference announced Monday morning. It will be rescheduled at a later date – assuming there’s a season.

The Pac-12 announced earlier this month that it was shifting to an all-conference format for fall sports to allow for greater scheduling flexibility and uniform COVID-19 testing and safety protocols. The league said the revised schedule would be released by July 31.

The conference’s decision forced Arizona to drop non-conference games against Hawaii, Portland State and Texas Tech.

The Pac-12 also announced that “mandatory” athletic activities, such as full-team practices, would be delayed.

The conference’s media get-together originally had been scheduled for July 29 in Los Angeles. Each school sends its head coach and two players to meet with reporters from around the conference to preview the upcoming season.

The Wildcats’ representatives last year were Kevin Sumlin, Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

