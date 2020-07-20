Pac-12 postpones virtual Media Days as college football season remains in flux

After changing and delaying the fall athletics calendar in an attempt to salvage some semblance of a season, the Pac-12 Conference has postponed its virtual Media Days.

The virtual version of the league’s annual football kickoff assembly had been scheduled for July 29-31. The event has been postponed “until further notice,” the conference announced Monday morning. It will be rescheduled at a later date – assuming there’s a season.

The Pac-12 announced earlier this month that it was shifting to an all-conference format for fall sports to allow for greater scheduling flexibility and uniform COVID-19 testing and safety protocols. The league said the revised schedule would be released by July 31.

The Pac-12 also announced that “mandatory” athletic activities, such as full-team practices, would be delayed.