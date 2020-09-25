Pac-12 primer: Examining the factors that led to the league’s decision to play ball

“I don’t think we’re behind,” Schill said during a video news conference Thursday evening. “I think we are acting deliberately. We are acting in the students’ best interests. We waited until we were able (to) if not ensure (then at least) protect their health and safety.

“Compared to the Big Ten, the regulatory frameworks of the West Coast are different. Most if not all of the government entities that the Big Ten is working under permitted practice and play, whereas two of our major state governments did not (California and Oregon). That all came clear over the past week.

“I think we are doing what we should be doing, and we’re doing it under a schedule that makes sense.”

All that being said, the Pac-12 spent considerable time discussing the possibility of starting a week earlier – Oct. 30 or 31. That would have enabled the league to play eight games, assuming no postponements, cancellations or bye weeks.

But as Commissioner Larry Scott said, the league was “committed to making sure we had the full six weeks of ramp-up time that was recommended by our football working group.” He also noted the preponderance of injuries in the NFL and said they might be the result of “some of the processes and training (being) shortchanged.”