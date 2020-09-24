 Skip to main content
Pac-12 webinar of conference's decision to play football will be televised

Going West: Move toward fall football ramps up in Pac-12, MW

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott feels that having the league start its football season on Halloween would be “the most ambitious” plan for the conference.

 D. Ross Cameron / The Associated Press

The Pac-12 media webinar to discuss the outcome of Thursday's Pac-12 CEO Group meeting about playing football in 2020 will be simulcasted on Pac-12 Network. 

According to Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to play football this fall. 

Pac-12 Network host Ashley Adamson will facilitate the four-person panel that includes commissioner Larry Scott, University of Oregon president Michael Schill, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson and Oregon State associate athletic director Dr. Doug Ackerman. 

The webinar will begin at 5 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

