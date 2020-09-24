Pac-12 webinar of conference's decision to play football will be televised

The Pac-12 media webinar to discuss the outcome of Thursday's Pac-12 CEO Group meeting about playing football in 2020 will be simulcasted on Pac-12 Network.
According to Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to play football this fall.
Pac-12 Network host Ashley Adamson will facilitate the four-person panel that includes commissioner Larry Scott, University of Oregon president Michael Schill, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson and Oregon State associate athletic director Dr. Doug Ackerman.
The webinar will begin at 5 p.m.
