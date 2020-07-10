Pac-12's decision cancels Wildcats' nonconference football games

One day after the Big Ten announced that it would have conference-only schedules for athletics in the upcoming fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 announced it will follow suit.
The Pac-12 CEO Group said Friday that it "hopes to play football and all other fall sports provided that it can meet the health and safety needs of its student-athletes and obtain appropriate permissions from state and local health authorities."
The league's decision for conference-only games also applies to men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Announcement from the @pac12 pic.twitter.com/JpaB154MtX— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 10, 2020
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a news release. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
The Pac-12's decision means that Arizona will no longer face Hawaii Aug. 29 in what would have been the 2020 season opener at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats will also no longer host Portland State or travel to Lubbock and battle Texas Tech, a game that was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Arizona was scheduled to face Stanford, Colorado, USC, Oregon and Arizona State, UCLA, Washington, Utah and Oregon State this fall. The Pac-12's announcement could change the dates of Arizona's remaining games, or even add an opponent to what is now a nine-game league schedule. The conference is expected to announce the new schedule no later than July 31.
This story is developing.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!