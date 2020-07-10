Pac-12's decision cancels Wildcats' nonconference football games

One day after the Big Ten announced that it would have conference-only schedules for athletics in the upcoming fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 announced it will follow suit.

The Pac-12 CEO Group said Friday that it "hopes to play football and all other fall sports provided that it can meet the health and safety needs of its student-athletes and obtain appropriate permissions from state and local health authorities."

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a news release. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”