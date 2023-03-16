The Territorial Cup win over Arizona State was the final stand for Arizona football's seniors.

But for edge rushers Jalen Harris and Hunter Echols, safety Christian Young, guard Josh Donovan, offensive tackle Paiton Fears and linebacker Dante Smith, the UA program's Pro Day Thursday leading up to the NFL draft was their personal final hurrah as Wildcats.

The Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and the CFL's Edmonton Elks were among the teams represented at Arizona's Pro Day, which consisted of a series of NFL draft combine-style drills.

The official 40-yard dash times were not disclosed to the players, who are all expected to be either Day 3 picks or undrafted free agents.

"You get to chase after your dreams," Harris said. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a child to play in the NFL, so I'm just looking for the opportunity. After watching my teammates do (Pro Day) for so many years, it was finally my time. It was fun."

Harris said his focus was to "show how good of an athlete I am."

"Some people have questioned that, so I just wanted to come out here and show what I can do," he said.

The feedback Harris received from scouts in attendance that his 6-6, 275-pound frame translate to the next level as a defensive end.

"They told me I'm a guy who can play at the next level, but it's all about the choices I make," Harris said.

Harris and Young's path to Pro Day on Thursday was the road less traveled. Both of them were recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime, earned their playing time under the Kevin Sumlin regime, then blossomed into defensive starters and leaders the last two seasons under Jedd Fisch.

Harris played for five different defensive coordinators and five different defensive line coaches over his six-year collegiate career.

"I dealt with a lot of adversity here, and that's something that I'll have to go through and prepare for (in the NFL)," Harris said. "I've had to fight through everything to get to where I'm at now. You gotta be able to adapt and I think that's something I've done well here. I'm not a guy who left, I stuck it out, and I take pride in that."

Both Harris and Young had every reason to follow the newest trend in college sports and jump into the transfer portal. Between the coaching changes and a 20-game losing streak, leaving would've been justified.

"It showed my loyalty to the University of Arizona," Young said. "I never wanted to leave, no matter what coach we had. I was always going to stay true to the soil. That shows loyalty. Going to the next level, I'm going to be loyal to whoever uses their pick on me, and I'll be loyal to any coach."

Young, a 6-3, 225-pounder who played safety and 'viper' linebacker over five years, totaled 182 tackles and 11 pass breakups as a Wildcat. Young said he "enjoyed playing Viper a lot, but "can't really pinpoint a position I can play" in the NFL.

"Wherever I can fit and play the fastest, learn the fastest, I'll be comfortable playing that. I've been switching positions since I got here, so I feel like it might be the same way in the NFL.

"The game is evolving. They're moving corners to safeties, safeties to linebacker. The game is getting way faster, a lot of the positions are getting faster, and that 'tweener position for guys like me is going to help me get to the next level."

Since the end of the 2022 season, Young and Echols have been training at Armed Sports in Houston; Harris has trained at TEST Football Academy in New Jersey, the same training facility ex-Arizona running back Gary Brightwell used before he was selected late in the 2021 draft.

Unlike Harris and Young, or any of the other Pro Day Wildcats, Echols was a graduate transfer and only played one season in Tucson after four seasons at USC. The four-year outside linebacker converted to a 6-5, 250-pound edge rusher and recorded a career-high 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"I just want to prove anyone who ever doubted me that I'm one of those guys that belong in the league, and I can do it at a high level," Echols said. "I approached this season trying to prove I can do it at the college level, and now I'm hoping my film will get me the opportunity to play with the best in the world at this sport."

Echols, who tries to emulate All-Pro edge rushers in T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Von Miller, said it doesn't matter whether he plays outside linebacker or defensive end in the NFL.

"I want to get into the league and compete, whether it's as a D-end or an outside linebacker. Whatever fits, whatever team calls my name is gonna get me to compete for them," said Echols.

Training for the NFL draft has been "a dream come true" for both Young and Harris. With Pro Day in the past, now it's the waiting game.

"That would mean a lot, whether it's getting drafted or a mini camp invite, I'm just thankful for the opportunity and I'll be ready to work."

For Young, potentially playing in the NFL is "something I've been looking forward to since I was a little kid and playing backyard football."

"It's a dream for me, and the guys who I grew up with, I'm playing for them because they didn't get the same opportunity as me," he said.

"It's a big deal for me and I'd be blessed to play in the NFL some day."