Party on? How San Diego State’s pass rush could disrupt Wildcats’ celebration

Seventeen pressures in 62 pass-blocking snaps against BYU undoubtedly is more than Fisch and Carroll would prefer. But it’s all relative. There were times, especially last season, when the offense barely could function because the quarterback was under siege.

This year’s opener didn’t play out that way. Starting QB Gunner Cruz completed 34 of 45 passes for 336 yards. The UA offense had only one three-and-out.

The line broke down only a handful of times. But they were costly.

“Each one of the five guys had one or two things that we can't do,” Carroll said. “So we'll correct those and keep working on them.”

“We had some seepage,” Fisch said. “Sometimes pass protection looks like that because the ball’s being held too long. Sometimes they win.”

Fisch puts much of the onus for beating the blitz on his quarterback and receivers. Asked how play-calling or schematic adjustments could help the line, Fisch said: “We can get the ball out quicker. We can start there.”

Did Cruz hold onto it too long against BYU at times? Probably. But any good passing attack is a coordinated effort.