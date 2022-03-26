Pass rusher Hunter Echols brings winning pedigree to UA program seeking turnaround

Echols has made a ton of plays for the UA defense during spring practice from the “Cat” position — a hybrid defensive end/linebacker. (Nansen called it “Leo” at USC, “Bruin” at UCLA.) He is working under Jason Kaufusi, who coaches the Wildcats’ edge rushers.

“The relationship with him and Coach Nansen back at USC was a big deal, obviously, for him to come over here,” said Kaufusi, who worked with Nansen the past two seasons at UCLA. “Coach Nansen did a really good job of training him back there. ... Then coming back and reuniting with Coach Nansen, you can see his development, not only as a player but as a person.”

Transfers vs. freshmen

Fisch has a different set of expectations for the transfers than he does the freshmen.

“I tell these young guys, it’s (about) getting better every day,” Fisch said. “The jump from high school to college is an enormous jump.

“I’m seeing good progress from the high school players. I just think that they’re behind in terms of where the transfer players (are). A four-year player from USC vs. a 3½-year player from high school is going to be different. But I love the way I’m seeing the competition.