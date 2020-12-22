Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch interviews for Arizona job, considered legitimate contender

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch has interviewed for the Arizona head-coach vacancy and is a legitimate contender for the job, the Star has learned.
Fisch and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan are believed to be the top two candidates. It’s possible a final decision could be made by Wednesday, as the UA does not want the process to drag through Christmas.
WildcatAuthority.com first reported that Fisch had been interviewed.
While lacking the direction connection to Arizona that Dick Tomey disciple Brennan has, Fisch has worked under several of football’s sharpest minds. Before working for Bill Belichick in New England, Fisch spent two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. Fisch also has worked under Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), among others.
Fisch, 44, last coached in college in 2017. He left Michigan after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA.
Jim Mora was fired late in the ’17 season. Fisch served as interim head coach, posting a 1-1 record.
Fisch is a New Jersey native who didn’t play high school or college football. He got his first big break when he worked as a graduate assistant from 1999-2000 at Florida, his alma mater.
Fisch is believed to be friends with UA president Robert C. Robbins and was a candidate for the job three years ago.
Brennan is a finalist for national coach of the year after guiding San Jose State to a 7-0 record. The Mountain West Conference champions are slated to face Ball State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31.
