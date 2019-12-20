Paul Rhoads to focus on tackling, effort, fundamentals as new Wildcats defensive coordinator

Since those early days in Stockton, California, Rhoads served as the defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh for eight seasons and as the head coach at Iowa State for seven. He spent the past two years as the defensive backs coach at UCLA.

UA coach Kevin Sumlin said Rhoads is “not just a coach but a man that has tremendous integrity, has a lot of experience, has been around this game. I’ve competed against him at different places. The biggest thing that he brings to the table is a tenacity — a defense that’s going to play hard, that’s going to be aligned correctly and is fundamentally sound.”

Teacher first

Sumlin introduced Rhoads at a news conference Friday afternoon at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility. After telling the tale of his trip to Tucson 26 years ago, Rhoads revealed his plan for the Arizona defense, which has struggled for a long time.

“The first thing you gotta do is, you gotta tackle great,” Rhoads, 52, said. “And I think tackling is taught. I think not only do you teach it, but your rep it and you rep it in the proper ways.