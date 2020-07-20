Philadelphia Eagles waive former Arizona Wildcats star Khalil Tate before start of camp

It’s going to be that much harder for Khalil Tate to get his NFL career going after the Philadelphia Eagles waived the former Arizona Wildcat on Monday.

Following a spectacular but inconsistent career as a dual-threat quarterback at the UA, Tate was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft. He subsequently signed with the Eagles as a wide receiver.

However, neither Tate nor any rookie has had a chance to work out at club facilities, or practice with teammates or coaches, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, multiple reports from early July suggested the NFL might trim training-camp rosters from 90 players to 75 or 80 – potentially hurting undrafted free agents. Rookies are supposed to report Tuesday.

Tate passed for 6,318 yards and rushed for 2,285 – including 1,411 as a sophomore in 2017 – during his time at Arizona. He accounted for 75 touchdowns.