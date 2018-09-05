What does bringing Philadelphia's first-ever Super Bowl get you? For Nick Foles, a bronze statue alongside Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
On Wednesday morning, the former Arizona Wildcat and Pederson became immortal just inside Headhouse Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field. Bud Light created the statue, which took four months to create and stands just over nine-feet tall.
The statue is the moment Foles and Pederson shared on the sideline before running the famous trick play known as "The Philly Special" or "Philly Philly" as Foles said during Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots. In result, Foles caught a touchdown pass.
At the base of the state is the play Foles proposed to Pederson: "You want Philly Philly?"
The statue was created by Raymond Gibby, who is known for creating bronzed sculptures in Utah.
Per NBC Sports in Philadelphia, the statue will remain in the same spot for at least the 2019 season, but are working towards making the statue permanent. If the statue becomes permanent, Foles will become the first Eagles player in history to have a statue.