The accomplishments just keep coming for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
At the ESPYS on Wednesday, an annual sports award show aired on ESPN, the former Arizona Wildcat won Best Championship Performance. Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history by topping Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33.
From backup to Super Bowl MVP ... this year's Best Championship Performance goes to @NickFoles! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/5moOn4L5aL— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
"Quite frankly, I didn't expect to win this award or to even be in this moment," Foles said. "It's been a crazy career. If any of ya'll know my career, it doesn't make sense."
Foles became the first quarterback in UA history to win a Super Bowl after replacing the injured Carson Wentz in December.
In February's Super Bowl, Foles went 28-of-43 passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass on the goal line, a trick play later discovered to be the "Philly Special."
Foles joined Eli Manning as the only quarterbacks to beat Brady in the Super Bowl.
As the Eagles prepare for training camp, Foles' future in Philadelphia is uncertain now that Wentz has returned from injury, but 2018 has been quite the year for the former UA standout.
After winning the Super Bowl, Foles wrote a New York Times bestseller "Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds," an autobiography of his experiences as backup quarterback to Super Bowl hero.
Here's Foles' speech after winning the ESPY.