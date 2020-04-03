Philly special: Why former Arizona DB Will Parks eschewed bigger offers to return home

It’s right there in his Twitter handle: @PhillyWill11.
Will Parks is a Philadelphia product, a Philadelphia advocate and, as of last month, a Philadelphia Eagle.
The former Arizona Wildcats safety signed with his hometown team on March 21. It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
But to fully appreciate the boldness of Parks’ free-agent move from Denver to Philadelphia, you have to understand what it was about — and what it wasn’t.
Parks chose the Eagles for two primary reasons: team and community. Philadelphia has positioned itself to be a Super Bowl contender, and Parks has a chance to play a key role in a rebuilt secondary. He also has an enhanced opportunity to make a real difference in the city in which he was raised.
“It was about a lot,” Parks said during a phone interview Thursday, fresh from a workout in Scottsdale.
It wasn’t about money. Parks could have signed elsewhere for more of it. He had offers from Detroit and Minnesota, according to reports. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles for a reported $1.6 million.
Parks’ agent, Erik Schmella, conceded that Parks left “quite a bit” of money on the negotiating table. But again, in his particular case, it wasn’t about that.
“Everyone’s a little different,” Schmella said. “At the end of the day, it’s their life. They’re going to be living in the city, making the sacrifices, doing all the work.
“It’s never an easy decision, but I think with Will, he felt very confident in the opportunity and the situation in Philadelphia. It was easy to support him with that decision and get behind him.”
Schmella respected Parks’ decision because he respects Parks. He worked his way into this position, going from sixth-round draft pick in 2016 to part-time starter to sought-after free agent.
Schmella described Parks as “genuine, passionate and enthusiastic.” He dubbed his client both a “gym rat” and a “glue guy.”
“He just has such a positive influence and energy on everybody around him,” Schmella said. “He’s a really good person. He just works so darn hard. He’s tough as nails.”
Sometimes you embody where you came from. Sometimes you get to go back.
Making an impact
Parks, 25, grew up in North Philadelphia. He once told that Denver Post that while waiting at the bus stop near his high school, “you didn’t know if you were going to get robbed, stabbed, killed or shot at in broad daylight.”
“I’ve just seen a lot of things since I was a kid,” Parks said. “I can’t get into too many of the details, but a lot of bad things go down over here.
“(But) it’s not just those places. It’s all over Philadelphia.”
Philadelphia averaged almost a homicide a day in 2019. Its total of 356 surpassed the previous year by three and represented the city’s highest figure since 2007.
One senseless death in particular left Parks devastated. In August 2018, Parks’ great-uncle, Barry, was shot and killed, the victim of a robbery attempt. Barry was 55 years old and the father of three daughters.
Parks joined forces with Philadelphia CeaseFire, whose mission, according to its website, is “to reduce the level of violence, particularly shootings and homicides” in select neighborhoods in the city. Parks represented CeaseFire during the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign in 2018. His footwear featured the Philadelphia skyline on one side, the words “Stop the violence” on the other.
Parks has spoken to students at Philadelphia schools and plans to engage even more when he’s there full time. He doesn’t want other families to have to go through what his has.
“Gun violence is deteriorating a lot of cities,” Parks said. “We’re just trying to slow that process down and get people understanding, there’s always a different way out.
“Things in (Philadelphia) have been the way they are for the longest of times. I think the impact that we can make is just to minimize kids making bad decisions, whether it’s gun violence, whether it’s robbery, anything negative. That’s what we’re trying to stop.”
Parks wants kids to know they have choices. He wants them to know they can make it out, like he did. To accentuate that idea, he decided to jump back in.
“Philly’s always been really important to him,” Schmella said. “The idea of making a difference in his community – you’re going to have an even stronger impact when you play for the Eagles.”
Versatile, hungry
Like most NFL teams, the Eagles’ primary defensive scheme features five defensive backs. Coordinator Jim Schwartz has been known to deploy three safeties, although labeling Parks as merely a safety does him a disservice.
Parks played multiple spots during his time in Denver, including safety, nickel cornerback and dime linebacker. Parks’ position — which is to say, no defined position — has become increasingly popular in pro football.
“Anything a coach asks me to do,” Parks said, “that’s what I do.”
Parks appeared in 62 games for the Broncos from 2016-19, making 15 starts. He compiled 149 tackles, four stops for losses, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
“I started my career around a good group of people,” Parks said of his time in Denver. “They drafted me. They helped me change my life a little bit.
“But I’m an Eagle now. I gotta prove to this team that I can help them in any way, shape or form. I gotta do my part.”
Parks’ versatility, productivity and youth made him appealing to the Eagles, who have retooled their defense after a 9-7 season in which they were ravaged by injuries. The additions include cornerbacks Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman. The former was a first-team All-Pro in 2017.
“We’re not here for second place,” Parks said. “All those guys in there are hungry. I’m hungry to make a name for myself. So when you got a group of guys like that in one room, you don’t know where it can take you.”
Parks’ football journey unexpectedly took him to Tucson. He originally was committed to Pittsburgh before changing his mind in January 2012 following the departure of coach Todd Graham to ASU.
Parks developed into a starter and Arizona fan favorite under Rich Rodriguez. Parks totaled a career-high 81 tackles, 13 TFLs and eight pass breakups for the 2014 Wildcats, who became the first and only UA squad to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Asked about that team and his time here, Parks rattled off a long list of teammates, coaches and advisors who had an impact on him.
“They all helped me grow,” he said.
In 2016, Parks would become a pro. In 2020, he’d become Philly Will again. Not that he ever wasn’t.
