Philly special: Why former Arizona DB Will Parks eschewed bigger offers to return home

“I started my career around a good group of people,” Parks said of his time in Denver. “They drafted me. They helped me change my life a little bit.

“But I’m an Eagle now. I gotta prove to this team that I can help them in any way, shape or form. I gotta do my part.”

Parks’ versatility, productivity and youth made him appealing to the Eagles, who have retooled their defense after a 9-7 season in which they were ravaged by injuries. The additions include cornerbacks Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman. The former was a first-team All-Pro in 2017.

“We’re not here for second place,” Parks said. “All those guys in there are hungry. I’m hungry to make a name for myself. So when you got a group of guys like that in one room, you don’t know where it can take you.”

Parks’ football journey unexpectedly took him to Tucson. He originally was committed to Pittsburgh before changing his mind in January 2012 following the departure of coach Todd Graham to ASU.

Parks developed into a starter and Arizona fan favorite under Rich Rodriguez. Parks totaled a career-high 81 tackles, 13 TFLs and eight pass breakups for the 2014 Wildcats, who became the first and only UA squad to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.