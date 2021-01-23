Phoenix-area native, ex-Washington State QB Gunner Cruz transferring to Arizona

Former Washington State quarterback and Queen Creek native Gunner Cruz announced Saturday that he will be transferring to the UA.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 217-pound Cruz led Queen Creek High School to a perfect 14-0 record and a 2017 Class 3A state championship win over Pusch Ridge Christian. In three seasons, Cruz threw for 9,383 yards, 100 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 73% of his passes.

Cruz signed with Washington State and Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense in 2018, picking the Cougars over Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Syracuse, San Jose State and several Ivy League schools. Arizona didn't offer Cruz as a high schooler. Cruz didn't appear in any games as a Wazzu freshman, but played in one contest under new head coach Nick Rolovich this fall. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown against USC.