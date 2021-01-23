 Skip to main content
Phoenix-area native, ex-Washington State QB Gunner Cruz transfers to Arizona Wildcats
Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz in action against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

 Alex Gallardo

Arizona possibly found its replacement for Grant Gunnell, after former Washington State quarterback and Queen Creek native Gunner Cruz announced via Twitter his decision to transfer to the Wildcats. 

Cruz, a 6-foot-5-inch, 217-pound gunslinger, played his preps career at Queen Creek Casteel High School, and led the Colts to a perfect 14-0 record and a Class 3A state championship win over Pusch Ridge Christian. In three seasons, Cruz threw for 9,383 yards, 100 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 73 completion percentage. 

Pusch Ridge's Blake Reilly eyes Casteel's quarterback Gunner Cruz during the 3A state title game at Campo Verde High School, Nov. 25, 2017 in Gilbert Ariz. (Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star)

Cruz signed with WSU and Mike Leach's air-raid offense in 2018 instead of Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Syracuse, San Jose State and several Ivy League schools. Arizona didn't offer Cruz as a high schooler. Cruz was the first student in Casteel history to receive a Division I athletic scholarship. Cruz didn't appear in any games as a freshman, but played in one contest under new head coach Nick Rolovich and completed 5 of 7 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown against USC in 2020. 

Cruz will become the third scholarship on the UA's roster, along with redshirt sophomore Kevin Doyle and freshman Will Plummer, who's also from the Phoenix area and played at Gilbert High School. 

The addition of Cruz is the latest example of Jedd Fisch's agenda to attract in-state products, which has been accomplished through the NCAA transfer portal in the one month as UA's head coach. Currently, the Wildcats have six transfers for their 2021 recruiting class: Cruz (Washington State), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Notre Dame), linebacker Jason Harris (Colorado), running back Drake Anderson (Northwestern), safety Gunner Maldonado (Northwestern) and offensive lineman Davis DiVall (Baylor). All but Rutherford, who hails from Sacramento, are Arizona natives. 

The Star will update this story. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

