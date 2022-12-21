 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phoenix-area receiver Brandon Phelps becomes first commit of Arizona's 2024 recruiting class

Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Arizona's primary focus on Wednesday was on the 2023 recruiting class, but the Wildcats got a head start on '24. 

The Wildcats picked up a commitment from in-state wide receiver Brandon Phelps, a three-star prospect from Gilbert, who announced his pledge on Twitter amid the storm of '23 signees on Wednesday. 

The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound Phelps is a junior at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and is rated by 247Sports.com as the 21st-best prospect from Arizona for the '24 recruiting cycle. 

Phelps led the Eagles this season with 97 catches for 1,710 yards and 28 touchdowns. Phelps has 3,302 yards and 44 touchdowns over his three-year high school career. 

Phelps averaged 17.6 yards per catch during his senior season. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

