Phoenix-area receiver Brandon Phelps becomes first commit of Arizona's 2024 recruiting class

Arizona's primary focus on Wednesday was on the 2023 recruiting class, but the Wildcats got a head start on '24.

The Wildcats picked up a commitment from in-state wide receiver Brandon Phelps, a three-star prospect from Gilbert, who announced his pledge on Twitter amid the storm of '23 signees on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound Phelps is a junior at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and is rated by 247Sports.com as the 21st-best prospect from Arizona for the '24 recruiting cycle.

Phelps led the Eagles this season with 97 catches for 1,710 yards and 28 touchdowns. Phelps has 3,302 yards and 44 touchdowns over his three-year high school career.