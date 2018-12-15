Arizona added a second punter to the 2019 recruiting class Saturday in Phoenix punter Cameron Weinberg, according to his Twitter.
I would like to announce my verbally commitment to UofA. The coaching staff brings great energy and makes it feel like another home for me. Lastly I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity and everyone around me that has guided me through this process. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/mskkb2k3Mb— Cameron Weinberg (@CameronWeinberg) December 15, 2018
The 6-foot, 165-pound Weinberg played his final high school season at Desert Ridge in Mesa, and will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on. Special teams coach Jeremy Spring made the offer on Nov. 29. Weinberg is listed as a five-star punter, per Kohl's Kicking, a national recruiting website for kickers and punters.
Here is the evaluation of Weinberg on his Kohl's Kicking profile page:
"Weinberg had an excellent showing at the 2018 National Scholarship Camp. His leg strength has improved and the consistency of his drop has become impressive. He has great command of his catch/mold and his drop and is hitting with a high level of confidence. He showed impressive refinement in his roll-out punts and was able to score points on them at camp as well."
As a senior at Desert Ridge, Weinberg averaged 39.6 yards per punt and pinned 22 kicks inside the 20-yard line. He joins Phoenix's Kyle Ostendorp, a Desert Vista High School punter, in the 2019 class. Ostendorp, who finished seventh in the state averaging 42.7 yards per punt, will be on scholarship.
Ostendorp and Weinberg will be two of three punters on Arizona's 2019 roster, along with redshirt junior Matt Aragon. Former starters Jake Glatting and Dylan Klumph will be gone due to graduation.
National signing day is Wednesday.
Here are highlights of Weinberg's senior season: