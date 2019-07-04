Arizona landed its first wide receiver for the 2020 recruiting class on Thursday after in-state product Dyelan Miller committed to the Wildcats. Miller, a soon-to-be-senior at Peoria Centennial High School selected the UA over ASU, Wisconsin, Colorado State, Iowa State, Oregon State and NAU.
Thank you Lord for this Opportunity🙏 #Beardown #BlockA20 pic.twitter.com/fbNvEUALN8— 𝒟 𝒴 ℰ ℒ 𝒜 𝒩 ℳ ℐ ℒ ℒ ℰ ℛ (@DyeBry) July 4, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Miller is listed as a three-star prospect and the 32nd-best recruit in Arizona for 2020, per 247 Sports' rankings.
Leading state powerhouse Centennial to a Class 5A state championship, Miller hauled in 19 catches for 318 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. The Coyotes also won the 2017 state title and hope to win their third consecutive championship this season.
Miller became the eighth commit for Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining defensive end Robert Wooten, tight end Drake Dabney, Gilbert High School quarterback Will Plummer, offensive tackle Woody Jean, center Josh Baker, cornerback Khary Crump and and offensive tackle Cedric Melton. All of Arizona's current commits are rated as three-star prospects.
Here are Miller's highlights from his junior campaign, courtesy of his Hudl account: