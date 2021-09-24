 Skip to main content
Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Oregon and other Pac-12 matchups
Arizona Wildcats Betting

091921-tuc-spt-uafb-main-p3.jpg

Arizona linebacker Kenny Hebert heads upfield after picking off NAU in the first quarter of last week's game.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12. For in-depth breakdowns of each game, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast.

The Wildcast, Episode 347: Expectations for Arizona-Oregon; Pac-12 picks for the week

This week, the guys give their takes on Arizona-Oregon as well as the rest of the slate in the Pac-12.

Arizona @ No. 3 Oregon (-28.5), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Who will cover? Oregon -28.5

Though the two schools are trending in opposite directions, both Arizona and Oregon are just 1-2 against the spread thus far.

Despite routing Stony Brook 48-7 last week, Oregon (3-0) narrowly failed to cover as 42-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (0-3) haven’t covered the spread in back-to-back games, losing to San Diego State and NAU.

This week, all three Star reporters are backing Oregon to win outright, but are split on the spread. Spears and White are siding with Oregon to cover the four-touchdown spread, while Lev thinks UA’s defense keeps the Ducks from running away with a win.

White on why Oregon covers: "Quarterback issues continue for Arizona. I don't think we have a definitive answer yet and I don't think Jedd Fisch will know either until after the bye week."

Lev on why Arizona covers: “I say Arizona’s defense plays well enough to keep it close enough where if you took Arizona +28.5, you’re going to cash that ticket… Oregon’s offense is good, and maybe these will be famous last words, but I don’t think it’s great… I like the way Arizona’s defense is playing. I think they can help them hang around a little bit.”

Lev’s pick: 38-13 Oregon

Spears’ pick: 42-7 Oregon

White’s pick: 42-10 Oregon

Arizona running back Stevie Rocker Jr. and NAU defensive lineman Carson Taylor collide in the first quarter of last week’s game at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats have struggled to run in the first three games of the 2021 season.

Over/Under (58.5 points)

The pick: Under 58.5 points

All three reporters feel confident the points total will go under, citing Arizona’s lackluster offense which has failed to score 20 points in six straight games.

Two of UA’s three games this year have gone under the total; same goes for Oregon.

Other Pac-12 Matchups

No. 24 UCLA @ Stanford (+4.5), 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev: UCLA wins and covers

Spears: UCLA wins and covers

White: UCLA wins and covers

UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) makes a touchdown catch over Fresno State defensive back Bralyn Lux (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.

Cal @ Washington (-7.5), 6:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev: Washington wins, but Cal covers

Spears: Cal wins outright and covers 

White: Washington wins and covers

Washington State @ Utah (-15), 11:30 a.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev: Utah wins and covers

Spears: Utah wins, but WSU covers

White: Utah wins and covers

Oregon State @ USC (-11), 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Lev: USC wins, but OSU covers

Spears: USC wins, but OSU covers

White: USC wins and covers

Colorado @ ASU (-14), 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Lev: ASU wins, but Colorado covers

Spears: ASU wins and covers

White: ASU wins and covers

Standings so far:

Lev: 2-5 straight up, 4-3 against the spread, 1-2 picking the over/under

Spears: 3-4 SU, 4-3 ATS, 2-1 O/U

White: 3-4 SU, 3-4 ATS, 2-1 O/U

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Saturday

Who: Arizona (0-3) at No. 3 Oregon (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

