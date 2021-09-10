Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-SDSU and other Pac-12 matchups

All three Star reporters believe the Wildcats will win by more than two points.

Lev says: “I just think it’s time… I threw out there that this is a must-win game. It’s sort of a ridiculous thing to say on some level when it’s the second game. But this gives them an opportunity if they win to go 2-1 in the preseason/non-conference. You just want to get that one, you don’t want people talking about that losing streak anymore.”

Lev’s pick: Arizona 26-20

White’s pick: Arizona 28-20

Spears’ pick: Arizona 30-20

Over or under? Over (46.5 points)



Spears and White think the final point total will eclipse 46.5 points, while Lev thinks it'll finish right under the total.

White on why it goes over: “I think we’re going to see Arizona run the ball a lot better than it did against BYU which I think is going to help Gunner Cruz and the offense. Cruz looked a lot better in the second half against BYU, just in terms of moving the ball. He had some mistakes obviously, but I think you’re going to Arizona look a little bit more comfortable offensively from start to finish.”