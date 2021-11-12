 Skip to main content
Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Utah and other Pac-12 matchups
Arizona Wildcats Betting

Arizona’s defense lines up against Cal during Saturday’s game.

 Ana Beltran, Arizona Daily Star

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Utah game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

The Wildcast, Episode 359: Previewing Arizona's home finale against Utah; Pac-12 picks for the week

Utah at Arizona (+24): Saturday, Nov. 13 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona

The pick: Arizona +24

Coming off their first win of the Jedd Fisch era, the Wildcats now have a home date with the top team in the Pac-12 South. Utah is 6-3 on the year but has a 4-5 record against the spread (ATS).

Arizona is listed as a 24-point underdog, the third time this year an opponent has been favored by 20 or more points. In the previous two instances (USC, Oregon), Arizona has covered the spread but failed to win the game.

In recent series history, Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five matchups against Utah.

Picks against the spread

Lev’s pick: Utah wins but Arizona covers

Spears’ pick: Utah wins and covers

White’s pick: Utah wins but Arizona covers

Michael Wiley and fans celebrate as he scores the winning touchdown for the University of Arizona's homecoming game vs. Cal.

Score prediction

Lev’s pick: Utah wins 31-17

Spears’ pick: Utah wins 38-13

White’s pick: Utah wins 34-13

Over/under: 54 points

The pick: Under

All three reporters are backing the under, as four of Arizona’s last five games have gone under the total. With Will Plummer at less than 100% due to a shoulder injury, the guys don’t believe Arizona’s offense will be as potent as it was two weeks ago against USC.

Further, the point total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings in Tucson between the Cats and Utes. However, the total has gone over in each of Utah’s last five games this season.

Other Pac-12 games

Oregon State at Stanford (+12.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins and covers

White’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers

Arizona State at Washington (+5.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. on FS1

Lev’s pick: ASU wins but Washington covers

Spears’ pick: ASU wins and covers

White’s pick: Washington wins straight up

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) rushes against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle.

Colorado at UCLA (-17.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: UCLA wins and covers

Spears’ pick: UCLA wins and covers

White’s pick: UCLA wins and covers

Washington State at Oregon (-14): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Lev’s pick: Oregon wins but Washington State covers

Spears’ pick: Oregon wins and covers

White’s pick: Oregon wins but Washington State covers

Season records

Lev: 23-21 straight up, 22-22 against the spread, 5-4 picking the over/under

Spears: 24-20 SU, 22-22 ATS, 5-4 O/U

White: 27-17 SU, 17-27 ATS, 6-3 O/U

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

