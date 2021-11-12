Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Utah and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Utah game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Utah at Arizona (+24): Saturday, Nov. 13 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona

The pick: Arizona +24

Coming off their first win of the Jedd Fisch era, the Wildcats now have a home date with the top team in the Pac-12 South. Utah is 6-3 on the year but has a 4-5 record against the spread (ATS).

Arizona is listed as a 24-point underdog, the third time this year an opponent has been favored by 20 or more points. In the previous two instances (USC, Oregon), Arizona has covered the spread but failed to win the game.

In recent series history, Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five matchups against Utah.

Picks against the spread

Lev’s pick: Utah wins but Arizona covers