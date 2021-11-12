Picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Utah and other Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.
This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Utah game and four other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.
Utah at Arizona (+24): Saturday, Nov. 13 at Noon on Pac-12 Arizona
The pick: Arizona +24
Coming off their first win of the Jedd Fisch era, the Wildcats now have a home date with the top team in the Pac-12 South. Utah is 6-3 on the year but has a 4-5 record against the spread (ATS).
Arizona is listed as a 24-point underdog, the third time this year an opponent has been favored by 20 or more points. In the previous two instances (USC, Oregon), Arizona has covered the spread but failed to win the game.
In recent series history, Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five matchups against Utah.
Picks against the spread
Lev’s pick: Utah wins but Arizona covers
Spears’ pick: Utah wins and covers
White’s pick: Utah wins but Arizona covers
Score prediction
Lev’s pick: Utah wins 31-17
Spears’ pick: Utah wins 38-13
White’s pick: Utah wins 34-13
Over/under: 54 points
The pick: Under
All three reporters are backing the under, as four of Arizona’s last five games have gone under the total. With Will Plummer at less than 100% due to a shoulder injury, the guys don’t believe Arizona’s offense will be as potent as it was two weeks ago against USC.
Further, the point total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings in Tucson between the Cats and Utes. However, the total has gone over in each of Utah’s last five games this season.
Other Pac-12 games
Oregon State at Stanford (+12.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins and covers
White’s pick: Oregon State wins and covers
Arizona State at Washington (+5.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. on FS1
Lev’s pick: ASU wins but Washington covers
Spears’ pick: ASU wins and covers
White’s pick: Washington wins straight up
Colorado at UCLA (-17.5): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: UCLA wins and covers
Spears’ pick: UCLA wins and covers
White’s pick: UCLA wins and covers
Washington State at Oregon (-14): Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Lev’s pick: Oregon wins but Washington State covers
Spears’ pick: Oregon wins and covers
White’s pick: Oregon wins but Washington State covers
Season records
Lev: 23-21 straight up, 22-22 against the spread, 5-4 picking the over/under
Spears: 24-20 SU, 22-22 ATS, 5-4 O/U
White: 27-17 SU, 17-27 ATS, 6-3 O/U
