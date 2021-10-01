Picks against the spread, over/under for notable Pac-12 football matchups this weekend

Spears says: "If I'm a betting man, I'm avoiding this game as much as possible, because this is such a tough game to pick. UCLA has a very dynamic offense with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. Chip Kelly has this program exactly where he wants it. I know they tripped up against Fresno State earlier this season, but they were great against LSU earlier. UCLA has been very consistent outside of that one loss, so I think UCLA will win."

Lev says: "This is a sneaky good game and it caps the really good Saturday of college football. It's a really important game in the Pac-12 South that could decide the Pac-12 South race or at least give one of these two teams a big leg up. They're both very similar teams. They both can run the ball, have quarterbacks who can make plays and have veteran defenses with tons of seniors and experienced players on that side of the ball. ... I think UCLA's one loss was kind of fluky."