Pittsburgh Steelers ink Tucson native Levi Wallace to 2-year deal

Levi Wallace is on the move.

Wallace, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year, $8 million deal, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor on Tuesday.

The former Tucson High Badger and cornerback played an integral role in Buffalo's secondary since joining the NFL in 2018, logging 219 tackles and six interceptions. Wallace's first-career interception was against the Steelers during the 2019 season. After signing with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent, the former Alabama star played in 52 games in the stacked Buffalo secondary that featured All-Pro selections of Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Now Wallace will be a part of Teryl Austin's defense in Pittsburgh that currently has Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, linebacker Devin Bush and defensive end Cameron Hayward.

Wallace and Fitzpatrick shared the same secondary with each other at Alabama, where they won two national championships together.

