'Plenty of people' interested in Arizona's DC job, Jedd Fisch says; here are our suggestions

So you want to be the next defensive coordinator of the Arizona Wildcats? There's an opening.
Don Brown was named head coach at UMass Minutemen on Monday morning, returning to a place he coached from 2004-08. Citing Brown’s four children and 11 grandchildren, all of whom live in Massachusetts, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch called the move “a great opportunity to head back home.” Fisch said the UA athletic department was fully prepared to counter UMass’ offer to keep the 66-year-old “Dr. Blitz” in Tucson.
Brown will coach Arizona’s defense one last time in Saturday's rivalry game against ASU in Tempe. Fisch is expected to announce Brown's replacement sometime in the days and weeks after the regular season ends.
Arizona's well-traveled head coach there are "plenty of people who are interested in that position."
"When you’ve coached for as many teams as I have, you know a lot of people,” he added.
So who will be the Wildcats' next defensive coordinator? These names could be good fits:
Jimmy Lake
Previous job: Washington's head coach. Lake was fired earlier this month.
Age: 44
Other coaching experience: Washington (defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach), Boise State (defensive backs), Detroit Lions (defensive backs), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defensive backs), Eastern Washington (defensive backs).
DeWayne Walker
Current job: Arizona's cornerbacks coach.
Age: 60
Other coaching experience: Cleveland Browns (defensive backs), Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive backs), New Mexico State (head coach), UCLA (defensive coordinator), Washington Redskins (defensive backs), New York Giants (defensive backs), USC (defensive backs), New England Patriots (defensive backs), Cal (defensive backs), Oklahoma State (defensive coordinator), Utah State (cornerbacks), BYU (cornerbacks).
Chuck Cecil
Current job: Arizona's safeties coach.
Age: 57
Other coaching experience: Arizona (interim defensive coordinator and defensive analyst), St. Louis Rams (defensive backs), Tennessee Titans (defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach).
Keith Dudzinski
Current job: Arizona's outside linebackers coach.
Age: 53
Other coaching experience: Michigan (analyst), Albany (associate head coach and defensive coordinator), Maryland (defensive coordinators and inside linebackers), UMass (defensive coordinator), Northeastern (defensive coordinator and linebackers), UMass (defensive backs and linebackers).
Vic Fangio
Current job: Head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos.
Age: 63
Other coaching experience: Chicago Bears (defensive coordinator), San Francisco 49ers (defensive coordinator), Stanford (defensive coordinator), Baltimore Ravens (linebackers), Houston Texans (defensive coordinator), Indianapolis Colts (defensive coordinator), Carolina Panthers (defensive coordinator), New Orleans Saints (linebackers).
Donte Williams
Current job: USC's interim head coach.
Age: 39
Other coaching experience: USC (associate head coach and cornerbacks), Oregon (cornerbacks), Nebraska (cornerbacks), Arizona (cornerbacks), San Jose State (defensive backs).
Mike Stoops
Current job: Florida Atlantic's defensive coordinator.
Age: 59
Other coaching experience: Alabama (analyst), Oklahoma (associate head coach and defensive coordinator), Arizona (head coach), Kansas State (associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator), Iowa (linebackers and defensive backs).
Joe Salave’a
Current job: Oregon's associate head coach, defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator
Age: 46
Other coaching experience: Washington State (associate head coach and defensive line), Arizona (defensive line), San Jose State (defensive line).
Ed Orgeron
Current job: LSU's head coach. Oregon announced last month that he would not return in 2022.
Age: 60
Other coaching experience: LSU (defensive line), USC (interim head coach and defensive coordinator), Tennessee (associate head coach and defensive line), New Orleans Saints (defensive line), Ole Miss (head coach), Syracuse (defensive line), Nicholls State (linebackers), Miami (defensive line).
Kurt Mattix
Current job: San Diego State's defensive coordinator.
Age: 46
Other coaching experience: Eastern Kentucky (defensive coordinator), Michigan (defensive quality control coach).
Antonio Pierce
Current job: ASU's associate head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Age: 43
Other coaching experience: ASU (co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach).
D.J. Durkin
Current job: Ole Miss' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Age: 43
Other coaching experience: Atlanta Falcons (consultant), Maryland (head coach), Michigan (defensive coordinator and linebackers), Florida (interim head coach), Florida (defensive coordinator), Florida (linebackers and special teams), Stanford (defensive ends and special teams), Bowling Green (linebackers and special teams).
Tosh Lupoi
Current job: Defensive line coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Age: 40
Other coaching experience: Atlanta Falcons (defensive line), Cleveland Browns (defensive line), Alabama (co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers), Washington (defensive line), Cal (defensive line).
