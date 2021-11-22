 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Plenty of people' interested in Arizona's DC job, Jedd Fisch says; here are our suggestions
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

'Plenty of people' interested in Arizona's DC job, Jedd Fisch says; here are our suggestions

Former Washington head coach Jimmy Lake could be an attractive choice to replace Don Brown as Arizona's defensive coordinator.

 Elaine Thompson, Associated {ress

So you want to be the next defensive coordinator of the Arizona Wildcats? There's an opening. 

Don Brown was named head coach at UMass Minutemen on Monday morning, returning to a place he coached from 2004-08. Citing Brown’s four children and 11 grandchildren, all of whom live in Massachusetts, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch called the move “a great opportunity to head back home.” Fisch said the UA athletic department was fully prepared to counter UMass’ offer to keep the 66-year-old “Dr. Blitz” in Tucson.

Brown will coach Arizona’s defense one last time in Saturday's rivalry game against ASU in Tempe. Fisch is expected to announce Brown's replacement sometime in the days and weeks after the regular season ends.

Arizona's well-traveled head coach there are "plenty of people who are interested in that position."

"When you’ve coached for as many teams as I have, you know a lot of people,” he added.

So who will be the Wildcats' next defensive coordinator? These names could be good fits:

Jimmy Lake

Previous job: Washington's head coach. Lake was fired earlier this month.

Age: 44

Other coaching experience: Washington (defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach), Boise State (defensive backs), Detroit Lions (defensive backs), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defensive backs), Eastern Washington (defensive backs).

DeWayne Walker

Current job: Arizona's cornerbacks coach.

Age: 60

Other coaching experience: Cleveland Browns (defensive backs), Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive backs), New Mexico State (head coach), UCLA (defensive coordinator), Washington Redskins (defensive backs), New York Giants (defensive backs), USC (defensive backs), New England Patriots (defensive backs), Cal (defensive backs), Oklahoma State (defensive coordinator), Utah State (cornerbacks), BYU (cornerbacks).

Chuck Cecil

Current job: Arizona's safeties coach.

Age: 57

Other coaching experience: Arizona (interim defensive coordinator and defensive analyst), St. Louis Rams (defensive backs), Tennessee Titans (defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach).

Keith Dudzinski

Current job: Arizona's outside linebackers coach.

Age: 53

Other coaching experience: Michigan (analyst), Albany (associate head coach and defensive coordinator), Maryland (defensive coordinators and inside linebackers), UMass (defensive coordinator), Northeastern (defensive coordinator and linebackers), UMass (defensive backs and linebackers).

Vic Fangio

Current job: Head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Age: 63

Other coaching experience: Chicago Bears (defensive coordinator), San Francisco 49ers (defensive coordinator), Stanford (defensive coordinator), Baltimore Ravens (linebackers), Houston Texans (defensive coordinator), Indianapolis Colts (defensive coordinator), Carolina Panthers (defensive coordinator), New Orleans Saints (linebackers).

Donte Williams

Current job: USC's interim head coach.

Age: 39

Other coaching experience: USC (associate head coach and cornerbacks), Oregon (cornerbacks), Nebraska (cornerbacks), Arizona (cornerbacks), San Jose State (defensive backs).

Mike Stoops

Current job: Florida Atlantic's defensive coordinator.

Age: 59

Other coaching experience: Alabama (analyst), Oklahoma (associate head coach and defensive coordinator), Arizona (head coach), Kansas State (associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator), Iowa (linebackers and defensive backs).

Oregon associate head coach Joe Salave'a played for Dick Tomey and coached under Mike Stoops before heading north.

Joe Salave’a

Current job: Oregon's associate head coach, defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator

Age: 46

Other coaching experience: Washington State (associate head coach and defensive line), Arizona (defensive line), San Jose State (defensive line).

Ed Orgeron

Current job: LSU's head coach. Oregon announced last month that he would not return in 2022.

Age: 60

Other coaching experience: LSU (defensive line), USC (interim head coach and defensive coordinator), Tennessee (associate head coach and defensive line), New Orleans Saints (defensive line), Ole Miss (head coach), Syracuse (defensive line), Nicholls State (linebackers), Miami (defensive line).

Kurt Mattix

Current job: San Diego State's defensive coordinator.

Age: 46

Other coaching experience: Eastern Kentucky (defensive coordinator), Michigan (defensive quality control coach).

Antonio Pierce

Current job: ASU's associate head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Age: 43

Other coaching experience: ASU (co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach).

D.J. Durkin

Current job: Ole Miss' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Age: 43

Other coaching experience: Atlanta Falcons (consultant), Maryland (head coach), Michigan (defensive coordinator and linebackers), Florida (interim head coach), Florida (defensive coordinator), Florida (linebackers and special teams), Stanford (defensive ends and special teams), Bowling Green (linebackers and special teams).

Tosh Lupoi

Current job: Defensive line coach for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Age: 40

Other coaching experience: Atlanta Falcons (defensive line), Cleveland Browns (defensive line), Alabama (co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers), Washington (defensive line), Cal (defensive line).

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Saturday

Who: Arizona (1-10, 1-7) at Arizona State (7-4, 5-3)

When: 2 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News