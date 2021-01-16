Portal, patience appear to be Arizona Wildcats’ best options to add a quarterback (or two)

“The connection that the coach and the quarterback have to have on a daily basis,” Dougherty said, “I learned that at a young age, how important and critical that is to the team.”

What they have

Dougherty had a front-row seat for Plummer’s unexpected debut last season. Dougherty was coaching for UCLA. Gunnell suffered a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage, and Plummer had to come in cold off the bench.

The Gilbert High School product competed hard and flashed potential, accumulating 200 total yards. But he completed only 17 of 35 passes and threw two late interceptions.

For the season, Plumer connected on 43 of 80 passes (53.8%) for 388 yards with zero touchdowns and three picks. He also rushed for 95 yards.

“He’s a great competitor,” Dougherty said. “He’s tough. He kind of got thrown into the fire a little bit. But I’m excited to work with him more and with all the quarterbacks.”

Doyle has been in the program longer, having signed with Arizona as part of the class of 2018. But he has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats, his development slowed by a shoulder injury suffered in the summer of 2019 and the shortening of spring practice in ’20.