Pro-day postponement could cause lower-profile Arizona Wildcats draft prospects to ‘fall between the cracks’

“I knew on pro day that I had to come up with some good numbers so scouts would even look at my film.”

Cooper predicted he would run the 40-yard dash in the “low 4.5s” at 6-2 198 pounds. Williams said one of the underrated aspects of pro days is that they provide official times in the 40 and other drills for prospects who weren’t invited to the combine.

“It’s hard for me to believe NFL teams would invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in kids and not have any verified times,” Williams said.

Connolly, who fought through a hyperextended elbow during his senior season, said he was “beyond excited” to work out for scouts. Connolly has slimmed down since the season, checking in at 6-5 and between 288 and 290 pounds. He said his “unofficial” personal best in the bench press is 30 reps. That would have placed him fifth among defensive linemen at this year’s combine.

Connolly and Arizona’s other prospects found out Friday from Brian DeSpain, the Wildcats’ director of football operations, that pro day would be postponed — an hour or so after DeSpain had told them it was still on but might have limited attendance. That’s how fast things have been changing.